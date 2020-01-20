Promising start for Port Royal cruise port

Things got off to a slow but promising start for Port Royal’s first cruise shop call today with a mid-morning drizzle threatening to put a damper on things.

“This is the first time that we're doing this and there are some adjustments which had to be made but I think we‘re off to a good start,” Chairman of the Port Authority of Jamaica, Professor Gordon Shirley told The Gleaner.

However, by 10:45 passengers from the Marella Discovery 2 cruise ship were flooding into Fort Charles, checking out the town, stopping off at the St Peter’s Anglican Church and patronising vendors at the temporary artisan village.

Some walked, while others opted to use the tour buses and there were more than enough tour guides to attend to the visitors, most of whom strolled unmolested, at their leisure, from one place to another.

- Christopher Serju

