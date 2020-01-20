Stocks Round Up | JSE Combined Index declines marginally

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined marginally on Monday.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,646.24 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 490,736.47.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 2,102.93 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 495,476.05, while the Junior Market Index advanced by 26.08 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 3,292.72.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 10.57 points or 4.07 per cent to close at 237.46.

Overall market activity

78 stocks traded

37 advanced

34 declined

7 traded firm

Winners

Medical Disposables up 8.43 to close at $7.59

JETCON up 8.78 per cent to close at $1.61

Ciboney up 9.09 per cent to close at $0.12

Paramount Trading up 13.09 per cent closing at $1.90

Caribbean Flavours & Fragrances up 13.18 per cent closing at $17.00

Losers

Grace Kennedy down 5.08 per cent closing at $75.

Access Financial Services down 5.25 per cent closing at $30.50.

Proven Investments USD down 5.97 per cent closing at US$0.32.

Jamaica Producers down 8.7 per cent closing at $26.95.

Sygnus Credit Investments 12. 28 per cent closing at US$0.17

Market volume

21 million units valued at over $228.89 million.

Volume leaders were Sagicor Select Financial followed by Wigton and Sagicor Select Manufacturing.

