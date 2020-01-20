Dear Shannon,

Q What is a no-claim discount and how can I access this benefit?

A A n0-claim discount is one that you earn after having an insurance policy established in your name and not in an accident during insurance coverage period.

It makes good sense for you to avoid accidents at all costs, not only for the purpose of discounts, but safety on the roads, which is key.

Discounts on motor vehicle insurance are available on MIBInsure.com. In addition, each insurance provider offers a whole set of discount possibilities and these you are able to explore, compare and choose your best fit.

MIBInsure.com provides you with a number of discount options, up to 60 per cent of the value of your policy. One of the great features of this platform is that you are able to browse all the policy options, including discounts from 10 top coverage insurance providers, and choose the one that best suits your pocket. In fact, you are able to insure your vehicle quickly and with ease at affordable rates.

Looking forward to responding to more of your questions.

Shannon Samuda

Communications Officer

Marathon Insurance Brokers

smsamuda@mibja.com