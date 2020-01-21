Acquisition of Champion Gaming complete

Supreme Ventures has announced the deal closure to acquire the assets of Champion Gaming Company Limited, CG, a Jamaican-owed company with more than 1,200 machines in the Route Video Lounge Terminal (VLT – slot machines) business in Jamaica.

In a statement issued last week, the company noted that Bingo Investments, the group’s subsidiary, now owns the majority interest in the assets of Champion, which represents around 15 per cent of the slot machines market operating in the island.

Solidify its market share

Ann-Dawn Young Sang, president and CEO of Supreme Ventures Limited, said that the acquisition would pave the way for Supreme Ventures to solidify its market share, while expanding its product base in the gaming slots industry. She added that this move is aligned with SVL’s strategy to expand in new and existing market segments and product streams.

The statement also listed Young Sang; C0-CEO of Prime Sports Jamaica Limited (a subsidiary of SVL) Xesus Johnston; Director of SVL Damian Chin-You; and Christian Tavares-Finson as the directors of Bingo Investments. SVL Deputy Chairman Ian Levy remains as a director of Bingo Investments.