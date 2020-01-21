King Valley Trial | Crown witness faces further cross examination today

Danae Hyman, Gleaner Writer

Attorneys representing the eight alleged King Valley gangsters will continue to cross examine the main witness when the trial resumes in Kingston's Home Circuit Court this morning.

Yesterday, Abina Morris, the attorney representing Carlington Godfrey, suggested that the Crown witness is a liar who only turned himself in to the police to avoid being killed by his fellow gang members.

The witness, whose name is being withheld based on a court order, is a self-confessed former member of the gang.

Last week, he testified via video link that he turned in himself to the police because some of his family members were killed on a quest to bring him out of hiding.

According to the witness, his aunt, sister and father among other family members were gunned down by the gang while trying to hunt him down to kill him.

“It was when you became wanted and fearful of your life you went into the police. You didn’t turn yourself in because your family was killed, you turned yourself in to save yourself by telling lies on these accused men,” Morris suggested to the witness, during cross examination.

Morris also asked him if he was ever fearful that he might have been killed and the witness said yes.

And, Morris questioned him about his time in lottery scamming and whether he had to put on a foreign accent in order to receive money from his unsuspecting targets.

The witness said, yes, then Morris asked if accepted that he was a liar.

“To be a scammer, wouldn’t you have to be a very convincing liar? Wouldn’t you have to also be very good at pretending and deceiving?" she asked.

But the witness disagreed that he was a liar.

Godfrey, Rannaldo ‘Ratty’ McKennis, Christon Grant, Carlington Godfrey, Lindell Powell, Derval Williams, Hopeton Sankey, Copeland Sankey and Sean Suckra are on trial for various breaches of the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) 2014, commonly called the Anti-Gang Legislation, in relation to crimes committed between 2016 and 2018.

The case is being tried by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.