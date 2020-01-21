Police seeking assistance to identify Worthington Terrace murder victim

Detectives assigned to the Half Way Tree Police Station are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a man who was shot and killed on Worthington Terrace in St Andrew on Saturday.

The police say the body is of dark complexion, medium build, has low cut hair, about 5 feet 7 inches long and appears to be in its late fifties.

It was clad in a white T-shirt, blue-and-white shorts and a pair of grey sneakers.

Persons in the area reported that he goes by the names ‘Gillie-Priest’, ‘Gillie’ and ‘Leroy Gilzene’.

It is reported that about 7:45 p.m. the deceased was riding his bicycle along Worthington Terrace when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire hitting him.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that can assist them in identifying the victim to contact the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-926-2551, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

