Road closure for Paradise in Westmoreland

Effective Wednesday, January 22, the temporary road in the vicinity of the Paradise Bridge in Westmoreland will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The closure will remain in effect for two days, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily, as the National Works Agency (NWA) ramps up activities for the completion of the new bridge which is located along the main road from Scotts Cove to Smithfield Bridge.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA’s Western Region Janel Ricketts, says that as part of works to replace the Paradise Bridge, a temporary detour road was constructed adjacent to the original structure.

She explains that as part of the activities to divert traffic to the new bridge, necessary works are to be done over the next two days in the vicinity of the detour.

These works involve the use of heavy equipment that could compromise the safety of road users.

Motorists are therefore being advised to use the alternative routes through Petersfield or Sweet River.

Ricketts says that the bridge replacement project is now in the final stages of completion and is expected to be completed by the end of January.

The project is being completed at a cost of $48 million.

