Sangster International again named Caribbean’s leading airport

For the 13th time, Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport has been selected at the World Travel Awards as the Caribbean’s leading airport.

Sangster first won the Caribbean award in 2005, followed by 12 consecutive wins as of 2009.

"We are pleased to be the winner once again of this prestigious award," said Dr Rafael Echevarne, MBJ Airports CEO after the announcement yesterday at the Sandals Royal Bahamian in The Bahamas.

Echevarne said he was happy that the airport staff and stakeholders’ hard work and investments have been recognised.

"We will continue to improve on the excellence that the Caribbean, and indeed the world is associating with Jamaica’s largest airport," he said.

The 26-year-old World Travel Awards recognises excellence in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries through regional ceremonies, which culminate in the grand final at the end of the year.

