Teen shot nine times in August Town, dies

Police investigators are now on the scene of the murder a teen boy in the Hermitage community of August Town, St Andrew.

Lavern Edwards, 18, was reportedly shot nine times around 10 o'clock this morning .

He died on the spot.

It is the latest in a series of violent attacks in the St Andrew Eastern constituency.

On Sunday, another resident was shot and injured.

Two days earlier, another person was also shot.

