Traffic signals at Old Harbour/Hartlands Road in St Catherine out of operation

The National Works Agency (NW) is urging motorists to approach the Old Harbour Road/Hartlands Road intersection in Innswood, St Catherine with extra caution as the traffic signals at the location are currently out of operation.

The NWA says the signal cables that cause the lights to function were recently damaged by a field fire.

An extensive length of new signal cables and a signal head are required to effect repairs according to NWA Communication Manager, Stephen Shaw.

The parts are currently in low supply which may delay restoration works.

In recent times, several of the Agency’s traffic signals island-wide have been affected by malicious or uncontrolled fires, power supply issues and motor vehicle impact.

Currently, the traffic signals at Harbour Street and Meagre Bay Road in Montego Bay are out of order due to a faulty controller.

The lights are scheduled to be repaired shortly. In the meantime the NWA is reminding motorists to treat affected intersections as four-way stops where the motorist who approaches the location first having the right of way to enter the intersection.

