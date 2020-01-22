Ammunition seized in Annotto Bay, St Mary

The St Mary Police are reporting the seizure of 24 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Guptar Lane in Annotto Bay on Monday.

The police say a team was in the area about 2:47 p.m. when a premises was searched and the ammunition seized.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

