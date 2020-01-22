Crash deaths at 2019 pace

Twenty-seven persons have been killed in 23 crashes up to January 21, according to data provided by the Road Safety Unit.

Over the corresponding period in 2019, there were 22 crashes and an equal number of deaths.

Westmoreland has recorded five deaths while Trelawny and St Elizabeth have both registered four.

On Sunday, a two-vehicle collision on the Falmouth leg of the North Coast Highway claimed the lives of four people, three of whom died on the spot.

According to reports, the accident, which involved an Island Routes King Long coach and a Nissan March motor car, occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Statistics from the Road Safety Unit also highlighted that nine out of every 10 fatalities were males.

Four hundred and thirty-five commuters, the second highest toll, died from traffic crashes in 2019.