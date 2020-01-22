Duhaney Park man crushed identified

The St Catherine North police have identified the male who was crushed to death near the Meadowrest burial ground on Sunday.

He is Andrew Perrel of 2 Barnes Avenue in Brook Valley, Duhaney Park, St Andrew.

Reports are that about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Perrel alighted a taxi and hopped on to a trailer truck.

He was hit from the truck by a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus and was crushed to death.

“His death is shocking, as it is reported that he was taking selfies when he was hit from the vehicle,” Sergeant Donovan Barnes said.

Barnes, who is in charge of traffic for the division, said Perrel’s death is the second for 2020.

“We are asking persons to be careful when going about their business, as we will be vigilant with enforcement this year,” Barnes said.

He said that there were 35 fatalities in 2019, nine fewer than the 44 for 2018 and that the downward trend is expected this year.