Glenford Smith | The right career

QUESTION: I am currently thinking about taking a course in general transcription. I am good in English and have good computer skills. I think transcription is the right choice for me. What do you think? – J.S.

CAREERS: It is good that you have a target career in mind, rather than choosing ‘anything’ or whatever comes up. Many young people never stop to think that they can choose, like you are doing. You must be commended for thinking through what you are good at, what you have an interest in, and where an opportunity exists for you.

Regardless of whether you choose to stay with transcription or not, your approach is the one I recommend that you stick with. It will yield you more happiness, fulfilment, and ultimately more wealth long term. Your passion, talent, and an opportunity: these are three of the main pillars of a successful career choice. I recommend your approach to deciding on a job to other young people.

Is transcription the right choice for you? I don’t know, your parents don’t know and your friends don’t know. In fact, no one knows – except you.

However, you may not know whether transcription is the right choice for you right away. By enrolling in the transcription course and becoming familiar with it, you can see if this is indeed something you will like.

Don’t think of your selection as the right choice for you; it may be for a time, or you may include it as just one of the things you do. The definite article – the – suggests that you are thinking of one definite career. But this is not the age of singular careers. Some experts agree that the average person will go through at least three careers in their lifetime.

Clarity and certainty

I was in electrical engineering for 13 years before I chose to do writing, speaking, and teaching. It was while engaging in engineering that the clarity and certainty came – slowly but surely. Don’t get me wrong; I thoroughly enjoyed doing the things I did in engineering. But you just never know.

You need to think that the career you may have been passionate about when you were young and inexperienced in the working world might not be the one you ultimately end up doing. Without this mindset, you may get stuck in one career, unable to move on. Change is scary, but it is necessary – and exciting too.

Another thing you must be aware of is that you may end up simultaneously doing multiple careers. So, be careful of thinking of ‘the right’ career.

The forward-thinking young person today doesn’t get bogged down thinking of a right or wrong career for them. They know they are living in a fast-changing time.

I would encourage you to go ahead if you love transcription, and the opportunity is good. Embrace the course and see how you like it. All the best to you.

Glenford Smith is president of CareerBiz Coach and author of From Problems to Power and Profile of Excellence. careerbizcoach@gmail.com