Infant believed to be missing Nyyear Frank found

After months of extensive investigations, detectives assigned to the Half Way Tree Police are reporting that a four-month-old baby boy believed to be Nyyear Frank of Hopewell district, St Andrew has been recovered and is safely home.

Acting on intelligence, the police say detectives searched a house located in Kingston 11 today and discovered the child.

The police say the child was taken to the police station and identified by the woman who reported him missing.

They say a DNA test will be conducted to confirm the identity of the child.

The child appears to be in good health.

A woman has been taken into custody.

Nyyear was reportedly stolen at five weeks old while he and his mother were walked along Rousseau Road in St Andrew on the afternoon of Sunday, October 13, 2019.

It is reported that they are walking along the road about 5:00 p.m. when a motorcar drove up with three men aboard.

The police say one of the men exited the vehicle and forced the mother and child into the car.

The men subsequently took the child and released the mother from the vehicle.

