Political Ombudsman conducts training with JCF in advance of elections, campaigning

Kicking off an awareness building campaign, the Office of the Political Ombudsman today met with the Jamaican Constabulary Force (JCF) Liaison Officers from across the island.

The office says the session was designed to sensitise liaison officers in advance of national and local campaigning and elections.

It noted that the liaison officers play a key role investigating potential breaches of the Code of Conduct and keeping it informed of queries and complaints lodged by the public.

Today’s meeting focused on the roles of both the Ombudsman and the JCF and how, together, they can work to promote political harmony and ensure adherence to the laws and the Code of Conduct.

“It is our job, as a neutral and independent Commission of Parliament, to hold politicians accountable on behalf of all Jamaicans,” said Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown in a statement.

“We can’t do this alone, we need to work closely with all of our partners and other community leaders, and that’s what today is all about – working together for a better Jamaica,” she added.

The office said JCF liaison officers reviewed the Code of Conduct, guidelines on how to best communicate with it and how they can keep it abreast of activities in their parishes.

