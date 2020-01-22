Worker rage as MoBay library turns sex shop

WESTERN BUREAU:

Disgruntled over working conditions at the St James Parish Library in Montego Bay, including the facility being used for sexual liaisons, staff yesterday mounted placards of protest to press home their discontentment.

Marilee Moodie, senior librarian, said that workers had expressed displeasure that previous complaints had not led to redress.

Library users who turned up yesterday were greeted with placards saying ‘Emotional and Physical Distress’, ‘Inhumane Conditions’ and ‘Poor Security System’ – messages telegraphed to highlight anger at the lack of electricity and running water after a fire last Saturday night.

The library ceased operations for the day at 1:30 p.m.

Moodie said that staff were disgusted at the practice of children who were using the 68-year-old building as a meeting place for sex.

“The garbage area was lit on Saturday, as the security guard on duty reported a fire at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. We have some real concerns about security. I have been verbally abused and threatened, my car tyres were slashed, and persons have threatened the security personnel,” she said.

“I can state that we’ve been having challenges as it relates to children converging here, with the level of mayhem that they create, using expletives, smoking and drinking, and even engaging in sexual activities, to some extent. We’ve tried to resist it, and as a result, we’re being disrespected,” added Moodie.

According to the senior librarian, a meeting was held on Monday to discuss the latest security concerns.

editorial@gleanerjm.com