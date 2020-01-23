Corporate Hands | WATA makes wishes come true

Francis Bethune (front) is all smiles as he poses with marketing coordinator at WATA, Tiffany Simmonds (left), and his niece, WATA Christmas Wish list winner, Lottonya Blake. Lottonya’s wish to see her uncle, who has been disabled since 2001, be gifted with a wheelchair resulted in the item being presented to them by WATA representatives on Friday, in Denham Town, Kingston.