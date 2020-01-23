Dunn’s River Falls named Caribbean’s top attraction

Dunn’s River Falls & Park won big on Monday after being named the Caribbean’s leading adventure tourist attraction.

The announcement was made at the World Travel Awards 2020, held at the Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau. Among the nominees were Dolphin Cove, Jamaica; Cayman Turtle Centre; Stingray City, Antigua; and Aquaventure at Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The world-famous attraction copped the Porthole Cruise Magazine’s 2020 Editor-in-Chief ‘Best Caribbean Attraction’ earlier this year and has received numerous accolades, including nomination for the 10 Best Reader’s Choice Award, Expert Choice Award and recognition from TripAdvisor, as well as Jamaica’s Tourism Excellence Awards as a top-10 performer.

Heather Pinnock, general manager of the Urban Development Corporation, described the win as “encouragement to continue our preservation and promotion of Brand Jamaica”.

Pinnock lauded the operational and support staff as “key to maintaining the attraction’s world-famous status”.

She continued by thanking the organisers as well as those who voted for the attraction.

Pinnock noted that Dunn’s River Falls will “continue to driveits commitment to providing a world-class product, efficient processes and superior customer service through its people for our guests”.

Dunn’s River Falls & Park is owned by the Urban Development Corporation and managed through its subsidiary, St Ann Development Company Limited.