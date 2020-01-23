Earth Today | 85,000 seedlings, 57 hectares and counting

MORE THAN 85,000 seedlings have been distributed and 57 hectares planted in forest estates across the island over the last three months.

This is thanks to the Government of Jamaica’s ‘Three Million Trees in Three Years’ national tree-planting programme launched by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last October.

“There is still ample opportunity for each and every Jamaican to get involved in the initiative as we are targeting engagement from the individual level to medium- and large-scale planting, supported by entities in the public, private and non-governmental sectors,” said Rainee Oliphant, acting CEO and conservator of forests at the Forestry Department.

She was referencing the programme which is aimed at supporting national reforestation efforts and fostering the engagement of environmentally focused Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) interns.

Ultimately, the initiative is to see the planting of two million timber/forest seedlings on approximately 3,000 hectares of land and the remaining one million timber and ornamental seedlings distributed to the public and planted in urban spaces, including roadways, parks, and along major thoroughfares in towns across the island.

“Under the initiative, private- and public sector entities have engaged in a positive way with the agency to contribute in a meaningful way to this programme. GraceKennedy Limited has pledged to plant 2,000 trees,” Oliphant said.

“Wisynco Group Limited, 12,000, and Noranda Bauxite have committed to plant 100,000 trees initially, with plans to increase to 300,000. The Jamaica 4-H Clubs has also made a pledge, and other companies are currently discussing what their roles will be in the initiative,” she added.

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica has also announced that it will facilitate the planting of 500,000 trees over two years in support of the initiative.

“It is a very exciting time not just for the Forestry Department, but Jamaica as a whole,” noted Oliphant.

Several preparatory activities have begun to meet the demands of the initiative, including the production of seedlings required to meet the three-million trees target.

Forestry has also increased the number of staff with responsibility for seed collection, and field officers are being trained to assist with this component. The seeds collected will be used to germinate seedlings for planting under the programme.

Further, staff capacity within the agency’s nurseries has been increased and additional equipment is being used in the production process to ensure adequate seedlings are available for planting and distribution.

“The agency is also in dialogue with private nurseries with a view to working with them to assist with the production of seedlings,” revealed Oliphant.

The programme is also affording some 1,000 HOPE interns the chance to be trained and certified in basic core elements of forest management, including seedling production, tree establishment and maintenance, and forest law. In addition to the HOPE interns who will benefit under the project, employment opportunities will be provided for persons from communities adjacent to areas to be planted.