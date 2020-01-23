Mother seeks justice after daughter found dead in male bathroom

The mother of a St James woman who was on Tuesday morning found dead in a male bathroom at her workplace in the Montego Bay Freezone is vowing to fight for justice.

The partially nude body of 22-year-old stock clerk Donnia Johnson was found in a bathroom at Vikings Production inside the free zone.



Johnson lived on Campbell's Road in Tucker district on the outskirts of Montego Bay.

Her mother, Shereen Johnson, was in a state of shock after the discovery.

Johnson said she last saw her daughter about 4:30 a.m. on Monday as Donnia left for work.

“When she did not come home as she normally does in the afternoon, her baby father, who also lives with us, got very concerned and informed me that she did not come home as yet and I told him that that is the way these young people are, so she would soon be home," Johnson recalled.

It got later and Donnia did not show up and Johnson said calls to her cell phone went unanswered.

“Normally, she would rush home to be with her four-year-old daughter D-Lania, so when she did not come home we all got suspicious and we wanted to visit the freezone but was informed that no one would be there at that hour of the night," the mother said.

The following morning, the mother said she received a telephone call from her daughter’s workplace, asking her to come to the location as quickly as possible.

“I started to panic and rushed to the freezone, barely putting on good clothes. When I went to the door, I shouted out that I wanted to see my daughter and they told me they did not want me to see her in that condition, as she was lying dead on the floor of the male bathroom, with her underwear pulled halfway down," the mother said.

Donnia' cell phone and handbag were found at her desk.

