3.7 earthquake rattles Manchester

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona is reporting that a minor earthquake hit sections of Manchester this morning.

The unit says the 3.7 quake struck about 9:19 and was located offshore at approximately 30km south of Mandeville.

It had a focal depth of 21.6 km and was reportedly left in the Mandeville and Spur Tree areas.

