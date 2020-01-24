Person of Interest being sought in relation to murder of 8-year-old boy

Detectives investigating the death of eight-year-old Galen Buchanan of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 have listed a man who goes by the names ‘Phillip Williams’, ‘Phillip Rose’, ‘Rochester Rose’ and ‘Ochester Rose’ as a person of interest in relation to the killing.

The police report that detectives were called to the scene where Galen’s body was found with the hands tied behind him about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday in the harbour at Royal Palm, Bournemouth Gardens in Kingston 2.

READ: 8-y-o kidnapped and murdered

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Galen's body was discovered two days after he was reportedly kidnapped, allegedly by his stepfather.

According to residents, the man was in a relationship with Galen's mother but she decided to end the romance.

The police say the man is known to frequent Kingston East and the Roehampton area of St Andrew.

He is being asked to turn himself in to the police immediately.

Additionally, anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to call the Elletson Road CIB at 876- 928-4200, Crime Stop at 311 or police 119 emergency number.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.