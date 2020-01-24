Police name taxi driver as person of interest after cop mowed down in New Kingston

The police have listed 43-year-old Edward Rochester as a person of interest in connection with New Kingston hit-and-run in which a police constable was seriously injured on Thursday morning.

Rochester is being asked to immediately turn in himself to the Half-Way Tree Police.

Last night, the police found the black Toyota Wish motor car that mowed down ​the policeman in New Kingston.

According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit, the car was found abandoned in Mountain View, St Andrew.

It has since been taken into police custody and processed by crime scene investigators.

The police are asking anyone with information to call 119.

In the meantime, the injured cop will have to undergo a surgical operation, the police have reported.

The constable has been admitted in the Kingston Public Hospital.

The traffic cop had signalled the driver of the car to stop after he reportedly disobeying a traffic light in New Kingston.

The driver appeared to be stopping then accelerated, hit the policeman and ran the car over his leg.

