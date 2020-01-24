Sagicor Blast Off for 2020

It was a ‘golden’ affair on Saturday, January 18, as Sagicor Group Jamaica held its annual kick-off all staff event – ‘Blast Off’ – at the National Indoor Sports Centre under the theme – ‘Beyond Gold’. Over 1,500 team members from across the Group were in attendance as they heard from the president and CEO of the company and the various business heads about the strategic vision for 2020 and beyond. The team was both inspired and entertained as they enjoyed a superb line-up of speakers and performances.