UWI students to benefit from 15 new Scotiabank scholarships

The University of the West Indies (UWI) is to benefit from 15 additional scholarships from Scotiabank as part of the renewal of its sponsorship of the UWI Toronto Gala.

The value of the sponsorships is estimated to be CAD$75,000 annually.

And the bank has committed to the fundraising event for another five years from 2020 to 2024.

The new Scotiabank scholarships will be available to Caribbean Community nationals who are registered full-time in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Science and Technology, Humanities and Education & Social Sciences in Jamaica, Barbados or Trinidad and Tobago. Eligible students must be entering at least level two their bachelor of science degree programme.

Speaking at a function at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters on Tuesday where the announcement was made, Scotiabank’s senior vice-president of international banking, Brendan King, said the Canadian bank was committed to education and youth.

“At Scotiabank, we believe in the importance of investing in the youth of our communities to help them reach their infinite potential. Over our 185-year history, we have been focused on making these investments, and that is not changing. We know that how we support young people today can help them for tomorrow, and that’s why we want to help them thrive,” King said.

He was joined by some of Scotiabank Jamaica’s management, including Audrey Tugwell Henry, executive vice-president of retail banking; Dr Adrian Stokes, senior vice-president of wealth and insurance; Perrin Gayle, senior vice-president of corporate and commercial banking, and Yanique Forbes-Patrick,vice-president of public affairs and communications.

Principal of the Mona campus of the UWI, Professor Dale Webber in his remarks said that the university had a ‘Triple A’ strategy: access, alignment and agility, and Scotiabank was supporting the university in their endavour.

“This commitment to support our students from Scotiabank will certainly improve the university’s capacity to provide access,” the principal said.