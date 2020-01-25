Chang condemns hit and run attack on policeman

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has condemned Thursday's incident in which a police constable was mowed down by a taxi cab in the Corporate Area.

The driver sped off after hitting the policeman and is yet to turn himself, despite appeals from the constabulary.

Expressing his sympathy and speedy recovery for the constable, Chang called the incident a "senseless attack" and "an unfortunate reality faced by the police when motorists do not adhere to the road code or directives from the officers on duty.”

The policeman is to undergo surgery at the Kingston Public Hospital.

Meanwhile, Chang has lauded the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which captured the video footage used to identify the motor vehicle and led to its seizure. The CCTV cameras are linked to the state's JamaicaEye initiative.

Chang says the ministry “will continue to appropriately train and supervise the responsible use of this technology in tandem with the nation’s crime-fighting efforts”.

The police are encouraging anyone with information that can assist with the investigation into Thursday's incident, to call 119 or contact the nearest police station.

