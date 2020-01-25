Constable on firearm and larceny charges to return to court in March

A policeman on firearm and larceny charges is set to return to court on March 4 after granted bail when he appeared in court on Thursday.

The policeman, Constable Ajani McBean of the Jamaica Constabulary's Operations Branch, has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm; illegal possession of ammunition and simple larceny.

The constable's charges resulted from a probe into 14 missing nine millimetre rounds of ammunition from a Jamaica Constabulary Force facility in St Catherine. Investigations conducted by the Professional Standards Oversight Bureau led sleuths to McBean's home on January 18, where the weapon, along with the magazine and rounds, was recovered.

McBean was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

As conditions of his bail, he has been ordered to report to the May Pen Police Station once daily and to remain in his premises from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily. He has also been ordered to surrender his travel documents.

