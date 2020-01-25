Exchange gets attention during National Clean-up

The St Ann Municipal Corporation today spearheaded the parish's leg of the National Clean-up initiative to rid communities of mosquito breeding sites and reduce incidents of mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue.

The country has been battling an outbreak of dengue.

Today's exercises in St Ann were focused on the communities of Exchange, Ocho Rios. The Corporation, led by Mayor Michael Belnavis, concentrated its resources and manpower on the areas of Middle Street, Lancewood, Prosper Hall (also known as 'Hand to Mouth') and Eltham in the community.

Exchange is considered high-risk for mosquito-borne diseases with several suspected cases of dengue.

Residents were encouraged by officials to dispose of bulky waste, such as old fridges, stoves, tyres, toilets, among other items.

The residents were joined by volunteers from the Ministry of Health, the National Youth Service, HEART Trust/NTA, the Social Development Commission and the National Solid Waste Management Authority at the Exchange All-Age School.

The drive will continue tomorrow.

The St Ann Municipal Corporation says it will, over the next few months, venture into various divisions to sensitise residents on dengue prevention and to search for and destroy mosquito breeding sites, as it continues to support the national campaign.

