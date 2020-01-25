Four shot, two fatally on Chancery Street

Four persons were last night shot, two fatally, on Chancery Street, St Andrew in the vicinity of the former Price Rite supermarket.

The police confirmed that the two deceased are males.

Another man and a woman were hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

As a result of the shooting, the usually bustling square was shut down, causing businesses to close earlier than usual.

