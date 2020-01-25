Mobay mayor urges caution when using public wifi

Montego Bay’s mayor, Homer Davis, has urged citizens to exercise care to protect their identity when using the city's free public WiFi service.

The free internet service was made available in Sam Sharp Square on Friday by the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The western city became the eighth public urban space to receive free public WiFi under the USF's initiative. Half-Way-Tree, Emancipation Park and downtown Kingston, all in the Corporate Area; as well as May Pen, Clarendon, are some of the spaces that are already benefiting from free public WiFi.

“It is my responsibility to ask that we use the service with due care [and] remember your [digital] footprints cannot be erased and I, therefore, ask you all to be mindful of cybersecurity issues, such as hacking, identity theft, cyberbullying, among others,” Davis said at the USF's public WiFi launch in Sam Sharpe Square on Friday.

He said while he understands the excitement among Montegonians, they should exercise caution when using the internet on public platforms.

“In other words, please exercise due care and a sense of responsibility when you are online,” Davis warned. "I implore you to use these technologies to improve efficiency in how we develop services in health care, education and even in government administration.”

Davis said the free public WiFi will provide students with added support to students, as it provides another source of internet service to complete school assignments.

“This is an important tool for our students, as they conduct research, writing school-based assessments (SBA), and generally pursue their educational goals,” he said.

“Let us use this free Wifi Hotspot in a positive way, as we all play our part in advancing a prosperous Jamaica in advancing the welfare of our country,” Davis urged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.