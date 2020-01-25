Person of interest in murder of eight-year-old in police custody

The police have confirmed that a person interest in the kidnapping and murder of eight year-old Galen Buchanan is in custody.

The suspect was held in Trelawny earlier today, the Constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit told The Gleaner.

Police had said that they were seeking a man who goes by the names ‘Phillip Williams’, ‘Phillip Rose’, ‘Rochester Rose’ and ‘Rochester Rose’ as a person of interest in relation to the killing.

Galen's body was discovered two days ago in the Kingston Harbour, after he was reportedly kidnapped from his home in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, allegedly by his stepfather. The boy's body was found with his hands tied behind him.

The Gleaner is tracking the story and will provide more details as they unfold.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.