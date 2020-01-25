Samuda assures CMU stakeholders that university will not collapse

Karl Samuda, who has responsibility for the education ministry, met with stakeholders of the scandal-hit Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) on Thursday at its Kingston campus to address their concerns.

“I don’t come here today with any preconceived notion that this university is about to collapse. It is not about to collapse, it is not collapsing and it will not collapse”, Samuda said, to thunderous applause.

He said over the last several years, the institution has engaged in a lot of creative expansion, leading to improvements and giving young people across Jamaica an opportunity to achieve their objectives through advanced education.

“Errors have been made in the approach to management and administration of CMU. That is a matter that I am not going to deal with today. That is a matter that will engage the minds and hearts of a new board,” said the minister.

“I don’t think there is one of you in this room who would deny the fact that notwithstanding the great work that has been done here at the university, the level of challenges that have presented would require of any responsible administration that they take the decision to view the management and development of the university through fresh eyes.”

He told the gathering that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be making a statement shortly, and will outline to the nation the strategy that will guide the CMU going forward.

Samuda said, “We are in the process of identifying all persons who, in the view of the administration, are appropriate for the great task that lies ahead. We must always embark on the future and reflect on the things of the past that have been very constructive and executed efficiently.”

Samuda said the future of the CMU was bright and asked the stakeholders for their commitment and support.

GOOD GOVERNANCE

He said, “You need not be apprehensive; I know that there is a sense of concern, even doubt, as to what the future holds.”

The minister continued, “There can be no escaping the need for a sense of good discipline, good order, and good practices with management and a commitment to ensuring that everything we do can be accounted for and that we can show at the end of the day what our efforts have produced in a manner that can stand any scrutiny.

“No one or organisation or group of people must ever be able to shine any light on any aspect of the management of this institution ever again and doubt either the integrity, the strategy, the principles that guide their actions and suggest that there has been any impropriety of any kind.”