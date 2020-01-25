Suspect in eight-year-old's murder arrested in Trelawny

The Trelawny police have said they arrested the man, known as Phillip Rose, who is wanted in connection with the murder of an eight-year-old boy in St Andrew, in a dragnet along the Daniel Town main road in the parish today.

Rose also goes by the names" Phillip Williams", "Rochester Rose" and "Ochester Rose".

"The police acted upon information received and carried out a snap raid along a section of the Daniel Town main road, where the person of Interest was held," commanding officer in charge of Trelawny, Superintendent Kirk Ricketts told The Gleaner, commending the swift action of his team.

Rose was being sought in relation to the death of eight-year-old Galen Buchanan of Spanish Town Road in St Andrew. The boy's body was found near Manley Meadows on Thursday.

Reports by the Elletson Road police are that Rose shared a common-law relationship with the boy's mother, which turned sour days before his murder.

Relatives of the small boy reported him missing on Tuesday after Rose visited the home. A search was launched for Galen and his body was found on Thursday.

Rose had fled the community and was not heard from or seen until his arrest in Trelawny today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.