Water disruption continues in parts of Kingston and St Andrew

The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers in some sections of Kingston and St Andrew will continue to experience water supply disruptions due to low inflows affecting operations at its Ferry System in St Catherine.

The NWC says water supply should be returned to affected customers by 6:00 pm today.

The state-owned utility company says a team has been making steady progress to resolve the issues, but the return of customer supply has been delayed because more time is needed to recharge the pipelines, following the restart of full operations.

In the meantime, customers in the following areas can expect low pressure or no water conditions: sections of Duhaney Park, Washington Boulevard and all roads leading off; Molynes Road and all roads leading off.

