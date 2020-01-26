Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Basketball superstar, Kobe Bryant, 41, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash along with four others.

The incident took place in Calabasas, near Los Angeles, California this morning.

Reports say Kobe was travelling in his private helicopter when it went down. There were no survivors.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

