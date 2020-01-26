Inaugural Prison Break Conference dubbed a success

Having encountered the liberating power of Jesus Christ while serving time behind bars, Stacy-Ann Garvey is steady in her mission to set other spiritual captives free from the bondage of sin.

The woman of God, who ministers by the spiritual moniker Resurrected Garvey, had a 10-year prison sentence cut in half following her experience with purpose during a sermon at the prison in which she was incarcerated.

Today, Garvey who recently hosted her first ‘Prison Break Conference’, is poised to release her book called My Prison Break.

Garvey, who revealed to Family & Religion that she has had to contend with suicidal thoughts, abortion, and drug-addiction, said: “The aim of the Prison Break Conference was to set captives free that have been locked away in a mental prison, and are not even aware of it. Prison Break is not just about the physical imprisonment, but also mental illnesses. God placed something on the inside of every one of us before the foundation of this world to be used for His glory and He is ready. The Lord revealed there are more imprisoned souls walking around in society than people who are actually locked in a physical prison because they are bound by the lies of the enemy and even their own personal painful experiences.

“Prison Break is about mind renewal and getting souls to a place of understanding that nothing in our lives will be wasted, even our mess.”

Following the event, which was held on Saturday, January 18, in Kingston, the passionate woman of God revealed that her expectations had been far exceeded.

“Hearts were receptive to the move of the Holy Spirit. Mind renewal was evident, and souls even accepted Jesus Christ. Attendants came from as far as Montego Bay, the United States, and Cayman Islands. Souls were set free from mental barriers and the prison of religion into truly understanding that what is required is relationship with God because that is what will keep you in God. Souls understood that you can never truly receive an encounter with Christ and remain the same.

“Several testimonies have come from the event so far on social media and even my personal email and WhatsApp. Persons have been reaching out to say thanks for being honest and exposing my scars and mistakes, so they have something to not just learn from, but to shed and grow as well.

“The imprisonment of souls and minds is being destroyed, and God is indeed getting the glory,” she said, adding that the conference has set the tone for the rest of the year as free people are powerful people.

The free event featured a dynamic line-up of ministers that included Psalmist Lashawn Wilson, Pastor Dean Smith, Pastor Musa Laing, Prophetess Sarah Smith, and Prophetess Shambrae Robb.

In addition to The Word, the Prison Break Conference was divided into sessions – worship, testimonies, deliverance and praise breaks.

Garvey shared her plans to take the experience across the island and overseas.

“The event is a conference series, so apart from it being yearly, this was the launch, so there may be another conference this year on the other side of Jamaica and even abroad.

“There is also a book, My Prison Break, coming soon. We’re just awaiting sponsors in the form of funds to actually get it published. This book will be one like no other. It gives intimate and personal details, giving a clear and more detailed picture of my testimony and also my life and my prison experience and how I got on the road to freedom. Nothing was left out, I promise you. The book is in the hands of the editor, Daylight Publishers, owned and operated by Crystal Daye.

“Persons who wish to contact me for ministry or speaking engagements may email me at resurrectedgministries@gmail.com or find me on social media at Resurrected Garvey,” she ended.