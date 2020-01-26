JTA to observe day of mourning tomorrow

President of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), Owen Speid, has declared Monday a day of mourning for its membership.

His announcement was in reaction to the shooting death of 36-year-old Carl Samuels, a teacher of Vauxhall High School in East Kingston.

Samuels, a licensed firearm holder, was killed when he confronted two gunmen who attacked him, as he closed the school compound yesterday evening, according to police reports. He managed to kill one of his attackers, however, the other man escaped.

Samuels' killing has happened amid concern over violence in East Kingston, where a state of emergency was declared this morning.

Speid said tomorrow will be dedicated to Samuels and other teachers and students who have been killed or violently attacked.

"We will wear black and we encourage all educators to wear black," he said.

He said the JTA will host a vigil at the Manchester High School tomorrow afternoon.

“We will culminate too with a prayer vigil that was previously planned for the Manchester High School...for the 30th of January at 4:00 pm. It is a real sad occasion for all of us and we just have to pray for the families and for the school communities as they try to put the pieces together,” he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.