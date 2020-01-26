PM announces State of Emergency for East Kingston

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a State of Emergency for the Kingston Eastern Police Division.

The Prime Minister made the announcement a short while ago

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson says there has been rampant criminality and threat to public safety in communities on the outskirts of the city.

The State of Emergency will include communities such as:

According to the Prime Minister, the security measure will be in force, initially for 14 days as provided for under the Emergency Powers Act.

Before the expiration of that period, the Parliament may grant an extension.

This morning’s announcement pushes to four the number of states of emergency now in effect covering six parishes:

East Kingston

St Andrew South

Clarendon and St Catherine

St James, Westmoreland and Hanover

The previously announces states of emergency are all scheduled to expire next month.

The Opposition has been unwilling to support the extension of the measures say they have become useless as crime fighting tools.



