Police search for driver in St James crash

The police are appealing to the driver of the Toyota Mark X motor car that was involved in yesterday's fatal crash along Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James, to turn himself in.

The crash happened about 3:00 am yesterday, the police report, when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a building. One of the four occupants of the vehicle, 27-year old Javion Peterkin of McCatty Street in the parish, died on the spot. The other passengers were taken to hospital. Two are said to be in serious condition.

The police say they are following leads into the incident, but are appealing to the driver to report to them.

Persons who may have information on the crash are also being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333; call the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

