Teacher killed in confrontation with gunmen in East Kingston

The police have confirmed that a male teacher was killed during a confrontation with gunmen on Windward Road in East Kingston yesterday evening.

East Kingston is now under a state of emergency, announced a short while ago by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The Gleaner understands that the shooting took place at the Vauxhall High School.

The teacher has been identified as 36-year-old Carl Samuels of a Portmore, St Catherine address. He was a licensed firearm holder. He had managed to kill one of his attackers, 19-year-old Romaine Panton, a canteen worker of Miller Terrace in Kingston 16.

The Elletson Road Police say that about 7:35 pm, Samuels and another man were in the process of closing the school compound when they were allegedly approached by two armed men. The men opened fire at them. Samuels pulled his licensed pistol and traded bullets with the men.

When the shooting subsided, Samuels and Panton were seen with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital were they were both pronounced dead.

The second gunman escaped in the area. It is not clear if he was injured.

The police say no one else was injured during the attack and that Samuels’ licensed firearm was retrieved at the scene.

The Elletson Road Police Station is investigating.

