Two killed in Portmore crash

Two people are dead after being hit from a pedal cycle early this morning in Portmore St Catherine, the police have confirmed.

The Gleaner understands that a man and woman were travelling on a bicycle in the vicinity of the Portmore Heart Academy in the municipality early this morning, when they were hit by a Toyota Fortuner.

The Gleaner is tracking the story.

More than 25 people have been killed road crashes since the start of the year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.