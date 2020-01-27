Dawes: Several town centres, disabled community to get free public Internet

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Universal Service Fund (USF), an agency in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, has announced that members of the public will soon be able to access free Internet services at the Closed Harbour Beach Park, once renovation of the facility is completed.

According to Daniel Dawes, chief executive officer at USF, in the same manner as Sam Sharpe Square, free Wi-Fi Internet services will be available at the new state-of-the-art Closed Harbour Beach Park that is being developed by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) on Montego Bay’s waterfront.

“St James, better days are coming, The Universal Service Fund is working very closely with the Urban Development Corporation in very short order to outfit the Closed Harbour Beach Park with Internet facility,” Dawes said, as he launched the free public Wi-fi Internet hotspot in Sam Sharpe Square on Friday.

Thirty-eight per cent of Jamaicans use the Internet at least once each day mostly to send and receive emails. There are more than 600,000 Jamaicans who access social media, which is the number-one reason for using the internet in their communities.

Dawes said that the USF will be seeking to outfit several other town centres with free Internet services.

“Our next hotspot public Wi-Fi will be in May Pen, Clarendon, Ocho Rios in St Ann and Port Antonio in Portland,” he said. “I beg all of you my fellow Jamaicans to use this facility, not just for texting, but more so for your personal development,” the USF CEO beseeched.

He added that members of the physically challenged and disabled community will be provided with the necessary tool for them to freely access internet services.

“We are working with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to make sure that this community [disable] receives the benefit of free internet facility,” Dawes said.

Albert Ferguson