Firearm and ammunition seized in Hanover, two arrested

The police in Hanover are reporting the seizure of a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition in Jump Town district, Hopewell, on Saturday.

The Sandy Bay Police report that between 5:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., a team was on an operation in the area.

While approaching a house, the lawmen reportedly observed a firearm being thrown through the window.

The weapon was seized and a man and a woman who occupied the premises were subsequently taken into custody.

