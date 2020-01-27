Five injured in explosion during gas delivery at Mandeville-based school
Published:Monday | January 27, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Five people have been rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester after a major explosion at the Villa Road Primary School in Manchester.
It is reported that a truck was delivering cooking gas to the Mandeville-based school when the explosion happened injuring three males and two females.
One male is said to be severely injured.
Details soon.
