Five injured in explosion during gas delivery at Mandeville-based school

Five people have been rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester after a major explosion at the Villa Road Primary School in Manchester.

It is reported that a truck was delivering cooking gas to the Mandeville-based school when the explosion happened injuring three males and two females.

One male is said to be severely injured.

Details soon.

