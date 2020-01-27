Government, Opposition congratulate Grammy kid Koffee

The Government and the Opposition have congratulated Grammy Award winner Koffee who yesterday won in the best 'Reggae Album' category.

Koffee won from a field of fellow Jamaicans Julian Marley for As I Am, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics for The Final Battle, and More Work To Be Done by Third World, which was produced by Damian Marley as well as English band Steel Pulse for Mass Manipulation.

Koffee,19, born Mikayla Simpson, is the first female and youngest person to win the Reggae Grammy.​

Here are some of the congratulatory messages from Government and Opposition members:

Koffee’s achievement is inspiration for us all, especially emerging artistes and women artistes who continue to beat against the glass ceiling as they build lasting careers. On behalf of the entire Jamaica, I send our warmest congratulations to Koffee — an outstanding, gifted, talented daughter of the soil, and proud product of Central St Catherine. Koffee’s achievement is inspiration for us all, especially emerging artistes and women artistes who continue to beat against the glass ceiling as they build lasting careers.

- Minister of Entertainment Babsy Grange

Congratulations to Koffee on winning the Grammy for best Reggae Album - Rapture. We are very proud of you and this accomplishment! Gratitude really IS a must!

- Opposition Leader Peter Phillips

We offer heartfelt congratulations to Koffee for this tremendous achievement,” said Minister Bartlett. “She is following in the footsteps of other reggae greats who have played a pivotal role in taking our irresistible rhythm to the world. We are a land of extraordinary talent and Koffee is yet another example.”

- Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett

This is an outstanding achievement. We are beyond proud of your journey and your hard work which once again reminds us of the phrase that 'we little but we tallawah'. This is a win not only for you but for a nation, as you epitomise greatness, even at such a young age. You stand as an example of our true potential for generations to come. Your achievement will pave the way for many young girls with big aspirations that they too can achieve excellence.

- Shadow Minister of Entertainment - Dwayne Vaz

