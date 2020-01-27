Gun, ammunition seized during St James stop and search, two in custody

The security forces on Sunday recovered a Ruger P 97 DC .45 pistol and a .45 magazine containing seven live rounds during a stop and search conducted on Princess Street, Montego Bay, St James.

According to the security forces, at approximately 12:30 am, a joint police-military mobile patrol team conducted a stop and search operation on a white Toyota Axio motor car.

The illegal weapon and ammunition were found during the search of the vehicle.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the finds.

The arrested persons along with the finds were taken to the Freeport Police Station for processing.

The security forces continue to urge persons to call the confidential JDF tip hotline at (876) 837-8888 and provide assistance in ridding criminals from their communities.

