High-level US government official for AmCham Awards

Chief financial officer and assistant secretary for administration of the United States Department of Commerce, Thomas F. Gilman will be the guest speaker at the 34-year-old American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica Business & Civic Leadership Awards tomorrow.

Gilman’s visit comes days after Mike Pompeo paid a two-day working trip to the island, where several key issues, including commerce and trade, were discussed.

The AMCHAM Business & Civic Leadership Awards seek to celebrate, highlight and encourage those who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievements.

Dual role

Gilman has the dual role of overseeing all financial and management functions for the multibillion-dollar budget of the US government, as well as the administrative and personnel functions for its approximately 47,000 employees.

Awards will be presented for Excellence for Corporate Social Responsibility, and Excellence for Civic Leadership.

AMCHAM said it received a diverse list of nominees for the awards.

Caribbean Cement, Sutherland Global, Jamaica Energy Partners, The Sagicor Group, The NCB Foundation, tTech Limited, Proven Investments and Chukka Caribbean are nominated for the award for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Nominated for the Civic Leadership award (individual) are Donovan English, Marc Melville, Guna Muppuri, while Sagicor Jamaica Foundation and Digicel Jamaica Foundation have been nominated in the Large Foundation category.

Hotelier Kevin Hendrickson will receive the President’s Award, which is given to a distinguished business leader and philanthropist who has made significant contribution to Jamaica’s development.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles. This award recognises individuals “who have made considerable and lasting contributions to economic and social progress in Jamaica through ethical leadership and community-building activities,” AMCHAM said.