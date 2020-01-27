JCF reviewing social intervention strategy

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, says that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reviewing its social intervention strategy in order to better address antisocial behaviours that could lead to crime.

He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Green Acres Police Station in St Catherine on Friday, where he expressed sadness at the recent killing of an eight-year-old boy from a community in St Andrew, allegedly due to a domestic dispute.

“A review is being done on how we approach social intervention in the communities to ensure that we can tackle some of the deep-rooted social dysfunction issues that lead to this kind of brutal and insensitive act,” Chang said.

He said the JCF must be organised and resourced to deal with domestic-violence issues and is imploring citizens to seek the help of the police in this regard.

“Individuals in the community must not only feel free to call the police about (major) crimes, but simple incidents of safety, whether it is bad driving on the road, or a quarrel next door that may lead to the murder of another citizen,” he said.

The Green Acres Police Station in being built at a cost of $73 million and is slated for completion by June 30.

Chang said the Government is investing billions to retrofit and build new police stations across the island.

He noted that the objective is to improve working conditions for members of the Force, while creating a more pleasing environment for citizen engagement with the police.

“The police have a broad spectrum of activities and responsibilities in serving the community and that is why we have to ensure that we have the kind of facilities that are flexible and appropriate, where every member of the community can feel free going there to get service from the police,” he said.