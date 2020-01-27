News Briefs

Phillips: Only term for JLP is prison term

People's National Party President Dr Peter Phillips criticised the ruling Jamaica Labour Party for its handling of corruption, reserving stinging remarks for Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Phillips, whose party was on a road tour on Friday seeking to drum up support in Clarendon, listed a host of deficit in social amenities that he attributed to waste and maladministration.

It is a scandal and it is a shame, and yet I hear dem say them want a next term. Hear me: Any term dem must get is a prison term," he said to loud applause during a stop in Canaan Heights, quipping that the penalty should be accompanied by hard labour, referencing the party's name.

Phillips also blasted the prime minister for ducking parliamentary enquiry into the "tiefing weh a gwaan in the Government”.

“Is like a man a captain a team but him send out everybody fi bat, but him nuh come,” the PNP president said.

Teacher, gunman die in Vauxhall attack

A Vauxhall High schoolteacher was killed and one of his alleged attackers fatally shot during a confrontation on Windward Road, Kingston 16, on Saturday.

The teacher has been identified as 36-year-old Carl Samuels, a licensed firearm holder of a Greater Portmore, St Catherine, address.

The alleged gunman has also been identified as 19-year-old Romaine Panton, canteen worker of Miller Terrace, Kingston 16.

The police report that about 7:35 p.m., Samuels and another male were in the process of closing the school compound when they were allegedly approached by two gunmens.

The gunmen attacked them and Samuels pulled his licensed pistol and returned fire.

Both Samuels and Panton were pronounced dead at hospital.

The second attacker escaped. Samuels’ licensed firearm was retrieved at the scene.

Moncrieffe hailed as giant of dance

The late Barry Moncrieffe has been praised as an acclaimed dancer and choreographer by Dr Peter Phillips, opposition leader and president of the People's National Party.

“No one who witnessed Barry Moncrieffe’s languid movement across the stage in various iconic roles, such as in Crossings, Dialogue for Three, or Pocomania, could be in any doubt that he, along with the late founder, Rex Nettleford, who choreographed all these inspiring works, cemented himself as one of the giants of the modern Jamaica dance Movement,” Dr Phillips said.

Phillips said that Moncrieffe's name and presence were synonymous with the National Dance Theatre Company, of which he was artistic director after Nettleford's passing.

The opposition leader called him a decent human being who dedicated himself to the country and its artistic community.